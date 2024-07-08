(Bloomberg) -- Moldova’s pro-Russia Socialist opposition unexpectedly backed a controversial former top prosecutor as its candidate in this year’s presidential election as the current administration charts a path toward the European Union.

The Socialist Party said it will support Alexandr Stoianoglo against President Maia Sandu, who is seeking a second term in the October ballot. The Socialists are proposing to rally all opposition forces behind Stoianoglo to boost his chances in the race.

Moldova, a small nation wedged between Ukraine and Romania, faces two crucial tests on its entry path to the EU after opening accession talks last year. Following the presidential vote this fall, Sandu’s ruling party will take on a number of pro-Russia parties in parliamentary elections.

The Socialist Party’s nomination is something of a surprise as its leader Igor Dodon, a former president himself, was seen in the most recent polls as the main contender in the race against Sandu. Stoianoglo hasn’t appeared in any surveys so far.

“It’s time for the opposition to unite against Maia Sandu,” Dodon told reporters in the capital Chisinau on Monday. “There is no more time to lose.”

Stoianoglo was appointed Moldova’s prosecutor general by Dodon in 2019, but was suspended in 2021 by Sandu over corruption allegations, which he denied. He was cleared in court in a preliminary ruling this year of exceeding his authority, but remains under investigation in two other cases, according to local media.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.