(Bloomberg) -- MoneyGram International Inc. has sweetened terms of its $398 million leveraged loan repricing, as the money-transfer firm looks to complete the deal amid a record rush of activity.

Price talk for the deal was revised to a margin of 475 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate from as much as 425 basis points two weeks ago, according to a person familiar with the matter who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. It is still offered at 99.75 cents on the dollar.

The current loan, which helped finance Madison Dearborn Partners’ leveraged buyout of MoneyGram a year ago, has a margin of 550 basis points and was initially sold at a steep discounted price of 83 cents.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., which is leading the loan repricing, declined to comment and messages to Madison Dearborn and MoneyGram weren’t immediately returned.

MoneyGram’s effort has occurred while the US leveraged loan market has seen a record $160 billion of deals price this month, more than 80% of them repricings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Companies have been able to revise terms on several hundred billion dollars of leveraged loans this year thanks to strong investor demand for the higher-rate debt and few deals involving new borrowings such as for acquisitions.

Lender commitments for MoneyGram’s repricing, which would save the money-transfer company several millions of dollars in annual interest costs, were first due last week. But that May 23 deadline passed without a deal being cinched, and the commitment deadline was pushed back to this week’s business without being more specific.

Allocations for the repriced loan are scheduled for June 3, the person said.

