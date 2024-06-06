(Bloomberg) -- The stock market will continue its uptrend in the second half of 2024, albeit at a slower pace following a double-digit run since January, according to Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett.

“The path of least resistance between now and the end of the year is for the market to grind higher,” the chief investment officer of the bank’s wealth management unit said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. That said, investors should have “measured expectations” around the magnitude of equity returns from now through December, with the S&P 500 Index already up 12% year-to-date, Shalett added.

The US stock benchmark held steady on Thursday after notching its 25th closing record this year on economic and profit growth, artificial intelligence excitement and optimism that the Federal Reserve could reduce interest rates this fall. The next big hurdle for equity investors is Friday’s monthly jobs report.

Despite Shalett’s sanguine view, she said this year’s corporate profit expansion is already reflected in equity prices and investors will need to start “borrowing” from expectations for 2025 as the remainder of 2024 gets underway. On the bright side, she expects returns to broaden to sectors of the market beyond the megacap technology behemoths that fueled the bulk of the rally since last year.

Though some stock bulls are speculating that droves of cash will come off the sidelines soon and be deployed into stocks, Shalett says that’s wishful thinking.

The Morgan Stanley wealth division’s measures show investors are “pretty fully invested” she said, while private wealth cash on the sidelines is closer to averages than not. Moreover, the roughly 5% return offered by money market funds is “still juicy,” particularly with uncertainty around the macroeconomic picture, geopolitics, and the US election in November.

“I think there’s a lot of reason to doubt this tsunami of cash thesis,” Shalett said.

