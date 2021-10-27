(Bloomberg) -- Privinvest Group said Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi was served on Oct. 19 with the company’s litigation claims in the High Court of London.

“Service on President Nyusi reflects the fact that he is a party to the London litigation,” the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Privinvest has alleged that Nyusi was at the center of Mozambique’s so-called hidden debt scandal that dates back to when he was defense minister. The spokesman for Mozambique’s ruling party has previously denied any wrongdoing by Nyusi and said the president won’t comment on ongoing lawsuits.

