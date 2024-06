(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. hired Sam Merksamer, most recently a partner at Rajeev Misra’s One Investment Management.

Merksamer, who’s based in New York, is set to join Mubadala Capital as a senior member of its private equity team, with a focus on direct investments, a spokeswoman said.

A representative for OneIM had no immediate comment.

Before joining OneIM, Merksamer worked at SoftBank, Caligan Partners and Icahn Capital, an arm of Icahn Enterprises.

Mubadala Capital has about $22 billion of assets under management, more than $14 billion of which is managed by third-party funds, according to its website.

