(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. was absent from at least seven yen bond deals Monday of the kind that it would usually join, as the fallout spreads from allegations of financial wrongdoing.

Development Bank of Japan Inc. and Japan International Cooperation Agency dropped MUMSS from arranging planned bond deals, according to Daiwa Securities Co. and SMBC Nikko Securities, which are among banks underwriting the deals.

MUMSS also wasn’t listed as an underwriter in five bond mandates announced Monday including those by Chugoku Electric Power Co. and Hokuriku Electric Power Co., according to emails from other underwriters.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. unit is usually one of the most active arrangers for yen bonds. Before the scandal broke in early June, MUMSS was an underwriter for 41 Japanese-currency corporate debt issues out of 63 credited deals in May, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

A Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley spokesperson declined to comment on any specific deals.

