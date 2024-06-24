(Bloomberg) -- Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said it’s still unclear what consumers’ holding limits for the potential digital euro should be.

“What exactly is the optimal level of the holding limit? I think the jury is still out here,” he said Monday in a speech in Rome.

“A paper by ECB economists first suggested that a holding limit of 3,000 digital euro per person would be successful in containing the impact on bank liquidity risks even in extremely pessimistic scenarios. The recent Bundesbank research that I just mentioned indicates that the optimal amount could be in the range of 1,500 to 2,500 digital euro per person. We will take a careful look at what the optimal amount would be.”

Nagel has previously said that technological innovation of the past years puts a question mark over central banks’ future and officials must speed up adaptation including digital currencies. The ECB in 2023 shifted to the next stage of its digital-euro project — preparing the ground to issue the currency in the coming years, though a final decision has yet to be taken.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.