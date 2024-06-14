(Bloomberg) -- The eastern US is poised to bake next week as scorching weather descends on the region, propelling temperatures into the triple digits in some areas.

A heat dome, or extremely hot weather caused by a high-pressure system trapping sweltering air over a certain area, will build above the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will soar above 90F (32C) from the central US to New England, including New York City, and reach 100F in Ohio and Michigan, said William Churchill, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center.

“It is going to be rather hot, especially from the Midwest to New England,” Churchill said by phone. “It is impressive.”

The early-season heat wave will boost energy demand as people turn to air conditioning to keep cool. There will also be a rising threat of heat-related illnesses as overnight lows will stay above 70F, providing little relief throughout the week, Churchill said.

High temperatures can also play havoc with transportation, especially trains, which may have to run more slowly as the heat warps rail lines.

At least 31 sites, including Boston and Albany, are forecast to hit records on Wednesday. High temperatures will likely linger in the eastern US through next weekend. And the heat will spread into Canada as well, with temperatures reaching 90F (33C) in Toronto, according to Environment Canada.

While the dome will be centered above the Mid-Atlantic states, the worst of the heat will be to the west and north, Churchill said. This is because high-pressure systems rotate clockwise in the northern hemisphere, so the system will be pulling warmer air up from the South and spreading it through the Midwest and New England.

The Rockies, however, will be decidedly colder next week. The ridge of high pressure in the East is set to create a colder area in the West, where winter storm warnings may be posted. Snow could fall at higher elevations.

