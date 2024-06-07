(Bloomberg) -- German Deputy Finance Minister Florian Toncar said that the European Union’s joint borrowing push to finance its €750 billion Next Generation EU program mustn’t become the norm — or the bloc might lose its credibility on the capital markets.

“Everyone knows how often we have seen that ‘one-off’ was the door opener for repetition,” Toncar said during a discussion at the German Finance Ministry in Berlin, warning that this could lead “very quickly to additional and bigger problems”.

The state’s creditworthiness doesn’t diminish in a “linear fashion,” but can fall “quite abruptly and unexpectedly,” the deputy finance chief said, referring to markets’ loss of confidence in the UK during Liz Truss’s tenure as prime minister. “We shouldn’t test this out, we should stay away from it.”

The EU bonds issued for NextGenEU only have a top rating because of five member countries who share that credit assessment, he said, adding that a downgrade of one of them would likely also trigger the same for the joint instrument.

“If you only pull one card out of the deck, it could lead to the entire deck shifting,” he said.

Toncar also pointed out the economic limits of the program, emphasizing that only about a third of the funds have been used so far and that it isn’t even worthwhile for some countries to participate as they can refinance themselves under better conditions.

He highlighted that while Germany’s Constitutional Court approved joint borrowing for the NextGenEU fund, it’s fundamentally very critical of it.

