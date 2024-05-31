(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria plans to reduce the number of levies in Africa’s most-populous nation by more than 87% in a bid to make it easier for residents to pay taxes and boost revenue.

The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee is seeking approvals from lawmakers and the president to keep the income tax, value added tax, property tax, customs duties, excise tax, stamp duties, special levy and the harmonized levy, Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the panel said. Nigeria, which has more than 60 taxes, will also keep the social security contribution, he said.

The committee expects that “by the end of quarter three, we will be done with all the approvals, including the laws to be enacted,” said Oyedele “The implementation is expected to kick in by January next year, if everything goes according to our plan” Oyedele said during a presentation in Lagos on Thursday.

At 10%, Africa’s largest crude producer has one of the lowest tax revenue to gross domestic product ratios in the world. The government has set a target to raise it to 18% of GDP by 2027. That will help curb rising fiscal deficits which rose to 5.6% of GDP in 2023, according to Lagos-based asset management firm FBNQuest.

The tax reforms committee also recommended an increase in value-added tax on all items outside “basic consumption,” such as mobile phones in a bid to boost revenue, Oyedele said, adding that the tax will be reduced on food, housing, transportation, education and health to protect poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

The nation charges a standard VAT of 7.5% currently on goods and services.

“We made the proposals that will help our country,” Oyedele said. “Our recommendations are quite bold.”

The panel expects the new tax regime to be ready by January.

