(Bloomberg) -- Japan and the U.S. won’t reach a trade deal by the time President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meet on Monday, Japan Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said after talks with his U.S. counterpart.

The nations still had differences and agreed to work to close the gaps, Motegi said after nearly three hours of discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Saturday in Tokyo.

The two sides didn’t discuss contentious issues such as U.S. threats to restrict Japanese car exports and applying a currency clause, Motegi said. “We agreed to work to get a deal done quickly.”

Trump last week declared that imported cars represented a threat to U.S. national security but announced a six-month delay in imposing tariffs on imported vehicles and parts from Japan and other nations in order to to pursue negotiations. Trump, who arrived in Tokyo on Saturday, has sought to cut the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

At a dinner with Japanese business leaders Saturday, Trump sought out one who had recently criticized the U.S. leader.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp., was among Japan’s top executives who met Trump soon after he arrived in Japan for his four-day visit. Earlier this month, Toyoda rebuked Trump’s declaration that imported cars and components threaten U.S. national security, saying it sent a message to Toyota that its decades of investments in the U.S. aren’t welcomed.

In pre-dinner remarks at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Tokyo, Trump asked “where’s Toyota?

“There’s nothing like the boss,” Trump said after people pointed out Toyoda in the crowd. “I thought that was you.”

