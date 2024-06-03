(Bloomberg) -- Norway’s chief of defense said the NATO alliance has a window of two to three years to prepare before Russia has rebuilt the ability to carry out a conventional attack.

It’s a shorter time frame than some western officials have estimated as members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization discuss Russia’s ramp-up of military capacity and its ability to reconstitute forces while waging a full-scale war against Ukraine.

“At one point someone said it’ll take 10 years but I think we’re back to less than 10 years because of the industrial base that is now running in Russia,” General Eirik Kristoffersen, 55, said in an interview in Oslo on Monday.

“It will take some time, which gives us a window now for the next two to three years to rebuild our forces, to rebuild our stocks at the same times as we are supporting Ukraine,” Kristoffersen said, while pointing out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s public comments that he isn’t interested in a war with NATO.

Norway, a NATO member since 1949, hasn’t seen a significant change in Russia’s “posture” on its border over the last year, including the neighbor’s nuclear forces and its Northern Fleet, while Russia’s land forces on the Kola Peninsula are “decimated” after taking heavy losses in Ukraine, Kristoffersen said.

Its parliament is still due to approve a plan to almost double defense spending over the next 12 years to adapt to threats from its neighbor, with a focus on naval and air defense capabilities.

Norway aims to reach its target for spending as part of the defense alliance — at 2% of gross domestic product — already in 2024, while a level of 2.7% of GDP is expected to be attained by 2030. NATO members have agreed on a more-than-2% expenditure goal.

“I see a window now where we can meet the requirements that NATO has agreed on, new command structure, new force structures, the new regional plans,” he said. “So we can fulfill those plans and those decisions with content in the next years but we need to speed up. We need to do it in two to three years to make sure that we are ready for whatever might happen.”

While Kristoffersen is “very happy” with the long-term spending, the Nordic nation’s military faces several bottlenecks to implement it, such as keeping the personnel “especially because a lot of the investments in our defense will be in areas where the demographic shows that people actually are moving away from,” he said. Other issues include a lack of production capacity and a procurement system that’s not designed for speedier decisions, he said.

Kristoffersen joined the Norwegian military in 1988 and has been trained at US Army and Marine Corps colleges. The main effort for the Norwegian defense forces this year is to support Ukraine, he said, adding it’s a “huge operation” that involves “at least” 10% of the logistics personnel of the Norwegian military, as well as instructors.

Norway has taken note of increased concerns about the safety of energy infrastructure in Europe, having become the region’s biggest source of natural gas after Russian flows slumped following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Norwegian defense forces remain on “high” readiness since the autumn of 2022 when the Russian authorities ramped up their nuclear rhetoric and the explosions ruptured the Nord Stream pipeline, Kristoffersen said.

“There’s a higher threat from subversion, from disinformation, from intelligence — it’s all those non-kinetic threats that we have increased the readiness to meet,” he said.

“For Norway, it means more patrolling, more surveillance, more focus on closing gaps when it comes to security and our cyber systems,” Kristoffersen said. “That’s been our answer, keeping a good eye on everything that’s going on in our neighborhood and to make sure that we are more resilient when it comes to facing sabotage.”

