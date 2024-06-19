(Bloomberg) -- Limited Too, the early 2000s mall classic, is returning after a 15-year hiatus just in time for back-to-school shopping.

“Here to tell you this is for real. Launching in July,” the girls’ brand said on its Instagram account on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Limited Too declined to provide additional details about the upcoming launch.

The brand emerged in 1987 as a clothing line for young girls and infants, an offshoot of women’s apparel brand The Limited. The brand was spun off as Too, Inc. in 1999 and shifted its focus to girls between seven and 14. Stores stocked with glittery jeans, animal-print tankinis and candy-flavored lip balm became staples of the early aughts alongside stores like Delia’s and Hollister.

The company opened another retail chain called Justice in 2004. Two years later Too, Inc. became Tween Brands, which converted all Limited Too stores to Justice in 2008. New York-based private equity firm Bluestar Alliance LLC bought the Limited Too brand in 2015.

Other fashion labels have capitalized on Millennial-driven internet nostalgia to stage comebacks: Abercrombie & Fitch has become a go-to for work apparel, and popular piercing destination Claire’s in March announced a partnership with pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to stock its products.

Fans who remember Limited Too from their childhood days are clamoring for nostalgic favorites – in their current sizes. “I don’t know if y’all understand how much millennials need this right now. Please be adult sizes,” one user commented on the brand’s post.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.