(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s Lego A/S has long reigned as the country’s most valuable brand, but the toymaker is now under threat of being toppled by Novo Nordisk A/S, whose weight-loss treatments have become a global pop culture phenomenon.

Lego kept Denmark’s No. 1 spot for a ninth consecutive year, according to Brand Finance’s 2024 country ranking, published on Wednesday. But while Lego’s brand value grew just 3% in the past year, to about $8 billion, Novo’s jumped 59% to $5.1 billion.

“If Novo Nordisk manages its brand well while successfully meeting demand for its products, it could surpass Lego in the 2025 rankings,” David Haigh, head of Brand Finance, said in a statement.

Novo last year became Europe’s most valuable company by market value, boosted by strong sales of its Ozempic and Wegovy drugs. The company has grown so big that its success has a measurable impact on Denmark at the macro-economic level, affecting interest rates, the currency and employment levels. In 2023, the Nordic country’s economy expanded 1.9%, but would have stagnated without Novo.

The two Danish companies still rank significantly below Apple Inc, whose brand valuation of $517 billion makes it the world’s most valuable, according to Brand Finance.

