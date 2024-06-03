(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings LP is broadening its lending business to wealthy clients. The latest deal: a multimillion-dollar loan backed by a violin that was once owned by Russian Empress Catherine the Great.

Galaxy lent the funds to Yat Siu, co-founder of Animoca Brands, who bought the 1708 Stradivarius violin last year in an auction at a valuation of more than $9 million, according to Galaxy and Siu.

Galaxy will hold both the tokenized version of the instrument in the form of a nonfungible token, and the violin itself, as collateral against the loan. Galaxy and Siu declined to comment on the exact terms or size of the loan, except to say that it was “in the millions.” The violin will be held by a custodian in Hong Kong and both parties will be required to sign off on it being removed from there.

Tokenization refers to the process of representing traditional assets ranging from stocks and bonds to art on a blockchain.

Galaxy Digital already offers loans through its trading and investment banking division, Galaxy Global Markets. The violin loan represents a nascent effort to reach a different clientele, one that is benefiting from rising crypto prices and an attendant increase in wealth.

The company’s average loan book stood at $664 million as of March 31, a 5% increase from three months earlier, according to Galaxy’s financial statements.

Typically, loans tied to cryptoassets require hefty collateral given the volatile prices of digital assets. That could change with the ability to start representing physical assets on a blockchain, according to Thomas Cowan, Galaxy’s vice president of tokenization.

Tomorrow Real Estate?

Tokenizing physical assets like fine art or musical instruments “allows us to lend potentially more for our clients than against more volatile assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum,” Cowan said in an interview. “Today it’s a violin, but tomorrow it could be real estate.”

Siu said he might use the proceeds of the loan to invest in new crypto-related projects or art.

“I was thinking about how we can create something special like this to have broader access,” Siu said of the tokenization process. As far as the loan against the violin, he added, “It was also a good way — although it wasn’t required — to get additional liquidity.”

Galaxy worked with Siu to tokenize the violin through a subsidiary, GK8.

Siu said he eventually wants to allow others to buy a claim on the tokenized violin through a process known as fractionalization, though he added that there are no current plans or agreement to do so.

