(Bloomberg) -- Risk-loving South Korean traders are piling into digital assets linked to the theme of artificial intelligence as AI hype seeps into crypto.

South Korea’s share of weekly global trading volumes for AI tokens rose to as much as 18.7% in May from a low of 0.6% in mid-2023, Kaiko data show. Such tokens are typically issued by early-stage projects seeking to deploy blockchain technology for AI services — a marriage whose usefulness remains unproven.

Research suggests many South Koreans are enamored of both AI and crypto. About 10% of the population has exposure to tokens, and volatile smaller coins — not market-leaders Bitcoin and Ether — comprise the bulk of local trading.

Meanwhile, Korea Securities Depository figures show Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp. are the second and third most popular overseas stocks this year for domestic investors. Nvidia’s chips power AI computer processing, while Microsoft is a key backer of OpenAI and its ChatGPT tool.

Weekly trading volumes for AI tokens have averaged $8 billion since February, up from an all-time low of $300 million in mid-2023, Kaiko said.

The tokens are among crypto’s best performers this year. The likes of Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Akash Network and Render more than doubled from the start of 2024 through Friday morning in Singapore, CoinGecko figures show.

Render Network, for instance, seeks to provide a decentralized marketplace for buyers and sellers of computing power for use in AI processing. Blockchain technology is utilized for payment and data verification.

Some are dubious about whether interest in AI-linked crypto projects is sustainable. The digital-asset sector is notorious for booms and busts in coins tied to popular memes or social trends.

“While Nvidia is seen as a pure AI play and the best way to gain exposure to this sector, the investment proposition of AI-affiliated tokens is less clear,” Kaiko analyst Dessislava Aubert said.

