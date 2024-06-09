(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s transit system may sideline key modernization projects after Governor Kathy Hochul delayed a congestion pricing program that would have financed $15 billion of infrastructure upgrades to improve service.

Subway signal renovations to reduce train delays, installation of more elevators and the purchase of zero-emission buses are all at risk as state lawmakers have yet to strike a deal on an alternative funding plan, according to a statement late Friday from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a state agency that runs the city’s subways, buses and commuter railroads.

In a surprise decision, Hochul on Wednesday indefinitely paused a first-of-its-kind initiative set to begin June 30 that would have charged most motorists $15 to drive into Manhattan’s central business district. The tolling plan aimed to reduce traffic and raise new revenue for the MTA’s infrastructure needs.

Hochul’s decision to halt congestion pricing creates a $15 billion deficit in the MTA’s multi-year, $51.5 billion capital budget. Without the congestion pricing revenue or another funding source, MTA officials must reconfigure its capital spending plan and focus on work to keep the system running, Kevin Willens, the agency’s chief financial officer, and Paige Graves, its general counsel, said in the joint statement.

“The MTA board will be evaluating what changes need to be made to the capital program in the lead-up to this month’s board meeting,” Willens and Graves said. “Modernization and improvement projects like electric buses, accessible (ADA) stations and new signals will likely need to be deprioritized to protect and preserve the basic operation and functionality of this 100+ year-old system.”

Delaying congestion pricing may also put the MTA’s operating budget at risk. Hochul’s decision “has serious implications for the MTA’s 2020-2024 capital program and likely other aspects of the agency’s financial condition,” Willens and Graves said.

The goal of the MTA’s capital plan is to modernize and strengthen an aging transit network that’s endured years of neglect and is battered by torrential rain, flooding and heavy winds during extreme weather events. Improving service and making the system more accessible could attract more customers and boost ridership, which would help the MTA’s farebox collections.

MTA’s statement is its first public comment since Hochul announced her decision. It followed a Friday night press conference where she said lawmakers had yet to reach a deal on how to fund the agency’s infrastructure needs without congestion pricing.

The MTA in February suspended new construction contracts as legal challenges against the congestion pricing plan — including from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy — hindered the agency from committing to new work. Subway signal renovations in Brooklyn and Manhattan have already been postponed because of the lawsuits.

There’s been some debate whether the MTA could still begin the toll regardless of Hochul’s decision because a 2019 state law directs the agency to implement a congestion pricing plan. While the MTA is ready to more forward with the toll, Hochul’s pause hinders the agency’s ability to do so, according to Willens and Graves.

“Under applicable federal law and regulation, the MTA cannot act until the Central Business District Tolling Program is approved by New York State, New York City and the federal government – and with the announcement of the pause, we no longer have the state’s consent,” Willens and Graves said.

The MTA was anticipating collecting $1 billion a year from the new toll that it would then borrow against to raise $15 billion for its capital plan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.