Oil edged higher for a second session, with the Saudi energy minister warning that OPEC+’s planned production changes can be reversed.

West Texas Intermediate traded above US$74 a barrel and Brent hovered near $79, extending a recovery from the sharp selloff that followed the weekend decision from OPEC+ to start adding some supply to the market in October. Ministers from the group said Thursday it can react quickly to any changes.

Macroeconomic data also offered support: European stocks are near a record high as the region’s central bank took the historic step of cutting interest rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve for the first time.

Earlier this week, oil fell below $80 for the first time since February following the OPEC+ meeting. While that decline has eased, Brent futures still remain on course for a weekly drop.

“It is now increasingly clear that there is a limit to how far OPEC+ is willing to go, how much volume it is willing to shed before ‘enough is enough’,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB AB. As a result, the oil market is much more sensitive to growth in both global demand and non-OPEC+ production — primarily U.S. shale, he said.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pegged Brent in the high $80s-$90 range by September, supported by summer inventory draws. Citigroup Inc. expects oil to be in the $70s during the second half of this year.

In a potentially bearish sign for the market, Saudi Aramco lowered prices for all of its oil to Asia next month, the first reduction since February. In the U.S., weekly commercial crude inventories rose, according to Wednesday’s EIA data.

Prices: