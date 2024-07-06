(Bloomberg) -- South Sudan will hold presidential elections on Dec. 22, the first in the conflict-ridden country since it gained independence from Sudan more than a decade ago.

The date was decided after a meeting of the National Elections Commission on Friday in Juba, the capital, Chairman Abednego Akok said in a statement. The elected leaders will replace a transitional government that’s been in place since a 2018 peace agreement signed between President Salva Kiir and opposition groups.

The oil-producing East African nation has been beset by conflict since it seceded from its northern neighbor in 2011. The United Nations warned in March that the country needs to manage the election carefully to ensure chaos doesn’t ensue in the aftermath of the vote.

South Sudan has faced “intensified fights over resources, high unemployment, political competition among the ruling elite, increased inter-communal clashes and the added strain of returnees and refugees escaping the conflict” in neighboring Sudan, the UN’s under-secretary-general for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, said in a statement. If elections aren’t managed carefully, there is a “potential for violence with disastrous consequences for an already fragile country and the wider region,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.