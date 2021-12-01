(Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded from a sharp drop on speculation that recent deep losses were excessive and OPEC+ may decide to pause hikes in production, with the abrupt reversal fanning already-elevated volatility.

West Texas Intermediate rallied 2.5% after tumbling by more than 5% on Tuesday, when a sell-off was driven by escalating concerns about the impact of the omicron virus variant on global energy demand and prospects for a faster tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Crude oil’s deteriorating fundamentals were reflected in a weakening price structure along the curve.

The sudden emergence of the new variant has rattled investors as the strain may evade existing vaccines, and spur fresh anti-virus curbs, especially for overseas travel. Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the oil market has now “far overshot“ the likely impact of omicron, according to a Nov. 30 note.

Oil has sunk into a bear market -- losing more than 20% since closing at a seven-year high in October -- as major consumers led by the U.S. released crude from strategic reserves, and the omicron variant cut appetite for risk. The focus now shifts to the reaction from producers, with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies setting supply policy on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets saw higher odds of the group pausing output hikes.

“I expect OPEC+ to vigorously defend the supply balance they have worked hard to restore since last year,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore, adding that the group will try to put a floor under price declines.

Oil’s volatility has spiked amid swifts shifts in prices. Recent moves include last Friday’s drop -- one of the biggest on record -- followed by a gain on Monday. One measure of WTI’s swings has hit the highest since 2020.

Goldman said while the drop in oil prices was understandable in the context of low year-end liquidity and risk appetite, the retreat was “excessive,” reiterating language it’s used in other recent market commentary.

Although oil remains in backwardation, a bullish structure with near-term contracts trading above later-dated ones, differentials have narrowed. Brent’s prompt spread was 38 cents a barrel, down from $1.20 a week ago.

Investors also parsed a mixed report on U.S. stockpiles. While the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported a draw in nationwide crude inventories, there was a gain at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, as well as in gasoline. A government tally follows later Wednesday. A Bloomberg survey predicted a draw from crude stockpiles.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.