(Bloomberg) -- With three central bank rate decisions looming in the next couple of weeks, options traders are betting on one last pop in volatility before the summertime swoon sets in.

In currencies, options traders are most bearish on the euro in four weeks heading into into the policy decisions by the European Central Bank on June 6 and the Federal Reserve June 12, risk reversals show. Two-week implied volatility rose to its strongest in nearly a month, and options are now overpriced by the most since early April as realized volatility fell to a more than two-month low on Wednesday.

Demand for low-delta front-end exposure in dollar-yen picked up, with two-week 10-delta butterflies — which now encompass the Bank of Japan meeting June 14 — rising to the highest level in 3 weeks.

The ECB is expected to cut rates this week, though persistently high inflation readings make further moves more uncertain. The Fed is expected to hold rates steady, with traders looking to Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks for clues about cuts to come.

“It’s a different kind of easing cycle,” said Tanvir Sandhu, Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief global derivatives strategist. “ECB has nailed on a June cut but beyond that is highly data dependent. The tails of Fed policy path have compressed. If markets are range bound between key data releases then volatility may decline.”

US equities options traders are already pricing in higher implied volatility for the series of events, from the June 7 jobs report, to June 12, which will see both a hotly-anticipated inflation print as well as the decision from the Fed on interest rates. The latter might prove less impactful, with markets broadly expecting central bankers to hold borrowing costs steady, while the 30-year bond auction right after all that may move the market as well. The Euro STOXX 50 volatility curve at the end of the week also showed a little kink around June 6.

Options tracking the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (ticker IWM) show especially heightened expectations for swings, in part because of how sensitive small caps have proven to be to moves in bond yields, according to Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna International Group.

Treasury options saw demand for July options targeting a drop in the 10-year yield to around 4.32%, while cheap June SOFR puts were popular as a hedge against a hawkish tone from the Fed on June 12.

