7h ago
Orban Rules Out Early Hungary Elections After New Rival’s Surge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ruled out holding early parliamentary elections to cement his advantage in local and European Union ballots following a surprisingly strong showing by a new rival.
Orban said the next general election will be held in 2026, giving his government time to improve on its result, according to a state television interview broadcast on Monday. While Orban’s Fidesz placed first in the European Parliament vote, it was its worst-ever result after political upstart Peter Magyar’s Tisza posted big gains, including in ruling party strongholds.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:12
How e.l.f. Beauty is turning social media popularity into booming sales
-
6:20
Modi coalition win in India could be good for India-Canada relations: ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
-
5:35
Big 6 banks see at least 2 more Canada rate cuts in 2024
-
6:16
Canada's economy has a big productivity problem. Here's how to fix it, according to RBC
-
13:11
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
-
6:28
Nvidia tops US$3 trillion in value, leapfrogging past Apple