(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban ruled out holding early parliamentary elections to cement his advantage in local and European Union ballots following a surprisingly strong showing by a new rival.

Orban said the next general election will be held in 2026, giving his government time to improve on its result, according to a state television interview broadcast on Monday. While Orban’s Fidesz placed first in the European Parliament vote, it was its worst-ever result after political upstart Peter Magyar’s Tisza posted big gains, including in ruling party strongholds.

