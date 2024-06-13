(Bloomberg) -- Mondelez International Inc., the maker of Toblerone bars and Oreo cookies, is looking to protect chocolate sales volumes by continuing to offer treats at affordable prices, as it awaits an eventual decline in sky-high cocoa prices.

“My most probable scenario into next year is that costs will come down,” Chief Financial Officer Luca Zaramella said during a virtual conference hosted by Evercore ISI.

The comments come as investors increasingly fear that surging commodity prices could end up destroying demand. Cocoa prices have more than doubled this year as bad harvests in top growers Ivory Coast and Ghana created a massive global shortage.

Zaramella said part of the Chicago-based company’s strategy will be assessing where cocoa prices will land in order to buy at lower levels. Still, there could be a temporary gap between elevated cocoa costs and affordable chocolate prices to consumers, he added.

“The name of the game for us is — particularly in a context where we believe chocolate costs will come down — to go through a potential temporary dislocation and protect volume and share as much as possible,” he said.

