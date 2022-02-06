(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency Sunday as police struggled to rein in ongoing protests against vaccine mandates.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, who declared the emergency, said in a statement that the increasingly rowdy demonstrations posed a “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents.” Hundreds of trucks continued to occupy the downtown area near Canada’s parliament with no sign that the protesters planned to leave.

The protests started in reaction to Canadian and U.S. laws that went into effect in January, requiring truckers crossing the border to be fully vaccinated. They have since morphed into a rally against Covid restrictions more broadly.

Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” has expanded to cities across the country and has been championed by the likes of Fox News and by podcaster Joe Rogan, Tesla billionaire Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump. U.S. demonstrators planned to follow the Canadian protests with a similar convoy to Washington, D.C.

The state of emergency “highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government.” It was unclear to what extent Ottawa would ask for outside help. Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to rule out using the army to disperse the protesters, but the demonstrations have intensified since then.

“The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said Sunday in an interview with CFRA, a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.”

Ottawa police have issued more than 450 tickets since Saturday morning for everything from stunt driving, resulting in a seizure of a vehicle, to excessive noise to red-light violations, the agency said Sunday in a statement. The city’s police services board held an emergency meeting at which the police chief described the situation as a “siege” and said his force lacks the resources to bring an end to demonstrations that started on Jan. 28.

The nerves of local Ottawa residents are “frayed beyond belief” and they’re suffering as protesters blare horns and ignite fireworks, Watson said. Additional officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are being brought in from other parts of the province, he said.

“Clearly, we’re outnumbered and we’re losing this battle right now,” Watson said. “This has to be reversed. We have to get our city back.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Sunday in a Twitter post “we have provided the city of Ottawa everything they have asked for and will continue to provide whatever support they request.”

