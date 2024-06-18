(Bloomberg) -- Chief executives from major companies including Palantir Technologies and Oracle Corp. met with senators at the Capitol Tuesday to press for US support of Israel amid its invasion of Gaza, while seeking a way to release hostages held by Hamas.

Palantir’s Alexander Karp, Oracle’s Safra Catz and Pfizer Inc.’s Albert Bourla were among the executives at the meeting with a bipartisan group of senators including Democrat Cory Booker of New Jersey and Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said the meeting also touched on how countries like Saudi Arabia can play a role in a post-Hamas Gaza.

Graham said the CEOs pressed for a focus on releasing the hostages, but he said Israel wouldn’t accept a deal that leaves Hamas in charge.

Separately, two key Democratic holdouts in Congress signed off on a major arms sale to Israel, including 50 F-15 fighter jets, under intense pressure from the Biden administration, the Washington Post reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

The sale of the warplanes had been blocked by two of the four congressional leaders who must approve major weapons deals — Gregory Meeks, the top-ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Senate Foreign Relations Chair Ben Cardin, also a Democrat — over concerns about the killing of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu complained in a statement that the US had been withholding weapons and ammunition it needs for the war.

Israel invaded Gaza to oust Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.