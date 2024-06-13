(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco says the future arrival of giant pandas at the city zoo will boost the local economy. But hosting them will cost an estimated $25 million, and Mayor London Breed is turning to Big Tech and the ultra rich to help foot the bill.

Breed won approval this week from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to seek panda funding from a list of potential donors that includes Apple Inc., Bank of America Corp., Salesforce Inc. and billionaire Tom Steyer.

San Francisco is one of several American cities slated to benefit from renewed “panda diplomacy” between the US and China. But hosting the beloved animals means paying for transportation, food and construction of a new habitat. There’s also the need to pay rental fees to China, according to the San Francisco Standard, which reported earlier on the fundraising effort.

The city touted the coming acquisition of giant pandas earlier this year, saying the newcomers would add to local tourist attractions and strengthen ties with China. The timing of the pandas’ arrival has yet to be defined.

Discussions of a potential panda deal for San Francisco began during last year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit — an event that was also partially paid for by donations from companies and billionaires.

For the pandas, the city is also eyeing such potential donors as Nvidia Corp., Visa Inc. and the California Chamber of Commerce. (Bloomberg was also on the list but it was unclear if it’s Bloomberg LP, which owns Bloomberg News, or Bloomberg Philanthropies, the philanthropic organization of Michael Bloomberg.)

--With assistance from Kate Seaman and Karen Breslau.

