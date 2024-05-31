(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank shouldn’t delay interest-rate cuts because doing so can just end up forcing more drastic action at a later stage, Governing Council member Fabio Panetta said.

Delivering his first annual speech in Rome, the Bank of Italy governor signaled that a steady descent in borrowing costs still won’t end constriction on the economy, and that officials shouldn’t fear diverging from the US Federal Reserve.

“Even with several cuts in the key interest rates, the monetary policy stance will remain tight,” Panetta said. “When defining the path of policy rate cuts, it should be borne in mind that prompt and gradual action contains macroeconomic volatility better than a tardy and hasty approach.”

In less than a week, the ECB is expected to begin lowering borrowing costs almost nine months after it brought them to their current peak. Policy makers are united over the first move, but they are already debating how fast to cut thereafter.

The remarks by Panetta, one of the more dovish members of the Governing Council, suggest a preference for regular rather than hesitant action. Investors are currently pricing in at least two more quarter-point reductions in the deposit rate this year, and are leaning toward a third.

Panetta emphasized that any move won’t amount to stimulus — simply dialing down restriction to stop policy becoming “excessively tight” and causing an inflation undershoot.

“Over the coming months, if the incoming data is consistent with the current projections, it will be appropriate to ease monetary conditions,” he said. “This will not stop the action to restore price stability.”

Panetta stressed that the ECB has freedom of maneuver to stray from the higher-for-longer path taken by the Fed. While observing that a disparity between the two could weaken the euro, he said that the the negative impact of tight US policy would affect global demand, financing conditions, and euro-zone inflation.

“The decisions of the US Federal Reserve will be a factor to be taken into account, not a constraint,” he said.

The governor also highlighted that lower borrowing costs in the euro zone, unlike in previous episodes, will arrive in tandem with a reduction in the ECB’s balance sheet, leading to “a sharp contraction in outstanding liquidity and a consequent tightening impulse in the credit market.”

Italy’s Debt

In a familiar refrain from the Bank of Italy, the governor called on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government to bring the country’s debt down. Officials now see borrowings as a percentage of gross domestic product increasing in a change of trajectory from the outlook last year.

“The more credible the prospects for debt reduction, the lower the returns that investors will demand for holding it: this in turn will make the adjustment less difficult,” he said. “Careful choices are needed, especially on the expenditure side.”

Panetta also said profitability and capital levels of Italy’s larger lenders are above the European average.

Italian banks posted record profits last year, benefiting from higher rates, and years of painful restructuring, in which they cut bad loans, administrative costs and streamlined structures.

But the governor warned that a strict approach is still needed on asset quality and liquidity. The annual flow of non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans will increase over the next two years by 1 percentage point, from the current 1.7%, Panetta said.

He urged lenders “to recognize expected losses promptly, by applying accounting standards scrupulously.”

The governor said banks must prioritize their liability management, given that aggregate liquidity will continue to fall, pushing up the cost of funding.

EU Fiscal Policy

Finally, Panetta called for a common European response to issues like the environment, defense, immigration and education. He noted that the EU estimates over €800 billion ($866 billion) in public and private investments will be needed annually until 2030 to sustain climate and digital transitions and raise military spending.

“The fiscal capacity of many countries would be a limit and would risk compromising the endeavor, which has to be broad in scope, and would also risk increasing the fragmentation of the single market,” he said.

Panetta called for common fiscal policy and integrated capital markets in Europe to better weather crises in future.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.