Time Out Market New York (Dumbo, opens May 31st)

Food halls have become almost as ubiquitous as nail salons in NYC. The newest is Time Out Market New York, directly off Brooklyn Bridge Park and set inside Empire Stores.

The bi-level food hall will have 21 food and drink vendors, from familiar brands like Pat La Frieda Meat Purveyors to original concepts such as Breads Bagelry. Of course there’s a steakhouse, Center Cut, an offshoot of Reserve Cut on Wall Street and three bars with drinks from places like Ghost Donkey and Angel Share. On the upstairs level is the money view of the Manhattan skyline from the deck, a stage for Time Out-approved DJs, and even more restaurants, including an outpost of the crowded Israeli restaurant Nur.

The 21,000-square-foot space has 600 seats and cost “north of $10 million,” according to Didier Souillat, CEO of Time Out Markets. He picked the Water Street location because of the “strong DNA” in the majestic red brick warehouse space and the views.

New York is the third outpost of the Time Out Markets. In 2014, Time Out magazine made the brand experiential when it opened Time Out Market Lisbon. By 2018, the Portuguese market was welcoming 3.9 million visitors. Chicago will open in the third quarter and Montreal towards the end of the year.

Unlike almost every other food hall, Time Out isn’t using disposable tableware; they have branded plates and cutlery. Souillat believes real plates and forks makes food better, and it will take 60 people to distribute and clean them. Below a few other highlights at the new market.

● Clinton St. Baking Company. The second location of the perennially packed Lower East Side brunch place from chef Neil Kleinberg and DeDe Lahman. The menu includes Clinton Street’s best sellers, as well as originals like latke eggs benedict made with salmon smoked in house, and blueberry cheesecake. “It’s a riff on our blueberry pancakes, which is our top seller, and something for people to eat if they get tired of breakfast all day,” says Kleinberg.

● Breads Bagelry. The cult chocolate babka will be on offer at the outpost of the bakery. Alongside that will be a counter specializing in bagels, namely gigantic, oval-shaped Jerusalem bagels with fillings like smoked tout with horseradish mayo. There’s also the Jewish Elvis, embellished with bananas, tahini, and dates.

● Felice Pasta Bar. Behind the counter, pasta is made throughout the day for staples like spaghetti al pomodoro and maccheroni cacio e pepe, as well as a couple of soups.

DetailsHours Daily from 8amLocation 55 Water St. at the Empire Stores

Pastis (Meatpacking District; opening early June)

● The long-awaited return of the Meatpacking café from restaurateur Stephen Starr and Keith McNally is opening imminently, a block away from its original location.

● The new space will be familiar to regulars, and Sex and the City fans: It features multiple elements of the flagship including the classic curved zinc bar outfitted with signature white subway tiles, vintage mirrors with handwritten daily specials, and a mosaic-tiled floor in the 180-seat dining room. There will be 30 more seats on the all-important patio; the space is more than 2,000 square feet larger than the original.

● The menu will include 50 percent of the classic bistro menu including the steak sandwich and steak frites. (Those Pastis fries are legendary). Half the menu will be original dishes.

● The beverage program will feature a predominantly French list of sparkling, white, pink, and red. There will also be cider, beer, and of course, pastis served with ice.

DetailsLocation 52 Gansevoort St.

Gai Chicken and Rice (Midtown; opened May 29th)

● Chicken in multiple forms is the focus at this new take out spot near Times Square.

● Chef Chat Suansilphong helped put regional Thai food on the map in New York at Fish Cheeks. Here his short menu features crispy and spicy fried chicken with rice and chile dipping sauce. Hainanese-style steamed chicken with gingered rice come in either white or dark meat. Along with soda, there’s Thai iced tea.

● Suansilphong has opened the compact, 400-foot place with partners Ace Watanasuparp and Chatchai Huadwattana (Obao, Spot Dessert Bar), and the group has plans to expand the brand. The space was designed by Space NY with bright yellow orb-shaped fixtures that evoke egg yolks.

DetailsHours Mon - Sat 11am - 8pmLocation 158 East 45th St.; 917-675-6642

Roey’s (West Village; opened Thursday, May 16)

● This all-day café is an offshoot of the popular Italian restaurant Rosemary’s a block away, from owner Carlos Suarez. The 50-seat space was formerly Rosemary’s Pizza.

● Chef Wade Moises will continue to offer pizza from the wood-fired oven, like broccoli rabe with stracciatella and pecorino; and a pepperoni pie that also includes ‘nduja. On the breakfast menu is a cacio e pepe egg sandwich. At night there’s lasagna verde and the coffee counter becomes an aperitivi bar.

● Roey’s donates a percentage of afternoon sales from their kids menu to neighboring PS 41.

● For the adults in the room, Roey’s offers a boozy brunch with $18 Bloody Marys, mimosas, and spritzs with an entrée. There’s a 60-minute time limit.

DetailsHours Mon-Fri from 7am-11pm; Sat-Sun from 10amLocation 1 Perry St.; 646-864-1200

In the News

Barbuto. The West Village restaurant that for 15 years provided the city with superior Cal-Italian dishes as well as people watching closes its garage doors on May 31st. Chef Jonathan Waxman presided over a kitchen that brought kale salad into the national conversation and made roast chicken a dish to be obsessed over. (For the last weekend alone, Waxman had to dedicate refrigerators entirely to chicken.) During its last week, the place, whose regulars included Kings of Leon Caleb Followill and his wife model Lily Aldridge, was impossible to get into.

The $5,000 Cocktail. The cheapest cocktail on the menu at the Baccarat hotel bar in New York is $26. The newest offering costs more than most computers; a round costs as much as some cars. The $5,000 L’Imperial is pricey because of what it’s made with, including a valuable green chartreuse that goes for around $1,150 an ounce. The other pricey part is the high-stemmed blue and white Tsar glass, that’s valued at $3,600 and which customers get to keep.

MoMA Party in the Garden The event honors Alice and Tom Tisch, Yvonne Rainer and Diller Scofidio + Renfro with a performance by Maggie Rogers and DJ set by the Knocks. Leon Black is chair of the museum’s board. Tuesday, June 4 at the Museum of Modern Art

NYBG Conservatory Ball Outgoing board chair Maureen Chilton is honored at this black-tie event that raises funds for children’s education and conservation programs. Thursday, June 6 at the New York Botanical Garden

Battery Gala Innovation is the theme of this dinner on the southern tip of Manhattan with co-chairs Frank Bisignano and William Rudin. Monday, June 10 at The Battery

Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence Robert F. Smith, who recently pledged to pay the student loans of the Morehouse class of 2019, presides at this ceremony as chairman of Carnegie Hall. Vartan Gregorian, president of the Carnegie Corp., will receive the medal and violinist Pinchas Zuckerman and pianist Bryan Wagorn will perform. Monday, June 10 at the Plaza

