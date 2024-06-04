(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s corporate watchdog notched another victory in its push to sharpen the focus of investment managers on environmental, social and governance credentials.

The Federal Court on Wednesday said the Australian Securities and Investments Commission was largely successful in proving its case that A$13.5 billion ($9 billion) pension fund Active Super made a number of misrepresentations. Those included labeling its coal and gambling investment screens as misleading and deceptive, according to the judgement from Justice O’Callaghan.

ASIC’s action on greenwashing is part of a global push by regulators to call out companies on the claims they make. The judgement comes weeks after Vanguard Investments Australia was found to have made misleading claims about some ESG factors applied to investments in a bond fund.

Penalties and costs for Active Super will be decided at a later date. The court also found that some of the pension fund’s statements about its investments in tobacco-related companies and Russia in its sustainable and responsible investment policy were not misleading.

“Active Super has co-operated with ASIC’s investigation and welcomes increased scrutiny on ESG disclosure standards as being good for members, the super industry and the community,” an Active Super spokesperson said in a statement. “While a judgement has been made, the court proceeding is still on foot. We take these matters very seriously and are currently considering the judgement and our next steps.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.