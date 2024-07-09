(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s team is said to be considering removing legal limits on Indonesia’s budget deficit as the incoming administration looks for wider leeway to spend, according to a report by local news outlet Tempo.

Ahead of the start of his term in October, Prabowo has formed a team to study possible revisions to the State Finances Law that caps the fiscal deficit at 3% of gross domestic product and government debt at 60%, the Tempo report said, citing people it didn’t name. The law was signed in 2003 in the wake of the Asian Financial Crisis.

Changing the law would also allow Prabowo to push through with his plan to establish a standalone state revenue agency, separate from the Finance Ministry, the people said. Former Chief Justice Jimly Asshiddiqie, who is leading the team, told Tempo that they are preparing a legal framework to create the revenue body.

Meanwhile, Said Abdullah, the Indonesian parliament’s budget committee chairman, reiterated on Tuesday his commitment to retaining the fiscal deficit ceiling, saying it is “important for future fiscal health.” That was also the position relayed to him by Prabowo’s transition team, he told reporters.

“If you look at future fiscal challenges, they are getting tougher and the space is getting narrower. I think President Prabowo will not tinker with the law,” he said.

The discussion adds to further uncertainty around the fiscal outlook of Southeast Asia’s biggest economy that’s spurred foreign fund outflows and pressured the rupiah. Investors are jittery that Prabowo could be much more expansionary with fiscal policy after he said in May that the nation needs to be “more daring” with spending as its debt and deficit metrics are lower than peers’.

According to Tempo, Prabowo is considering to remove fiscal constraints so he can deliver his campaign pledge of free school lunches, which is estimated to cost over 400 trillion rupiah ($25 billion) a year when fully implemented. The next leader also needs to follow through with his promise to continue President Joko Widodo’s programs, including the $34 billion new capital that’s set to be inaugurated next month.

Bloomberg News had earlier reported that the incoming administration is planning to raise Indonesia’s debt-to-GDP ratio by 2 percentage points annually over the next five years — a move that would take it to a two-decade high of close to 50%. An adviser to Prabowo later denied the plan, saying they would observe fiscal prudence.

“It would be quite concerning if the government abolished completely its budget deficit rule,” said Bloomberg Economics’ Tamara Mast Henderson, adding that investors are justified to demand higher risk premiums for holding Indonesia’s debt papers.

“A better option would be for the government to increase the budget deficit limit a little bit — say to 3.5% of GDP. This would be much more tolerable — for investors and rating agencies — as Indonesia’s growth is relatively strong,” she said.

--With assistance from Rachel Cicilia.

(Updates with chart, economist comment)

