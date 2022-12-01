(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa canceled a scheduled appearance before parliament as he considers his response to an independent panel’s finding that he may have a case for impeachment to answer.

Ramaphosa had been set to answer questions from lawmakers in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday afternoon. Those plans have been canceled, Gerhard Koornhof, parliamentary counselor to the president, said in a letter to the NCOP seen by Bloomberg and verified by the presidency.

“The recommendations of the panel and the implications thereof for the stability of the country require his Excellency President Ramaphosa to take the time to carefully consider the contents of the report and the next course of action to be taken,” Koornhof said.

Ramaphosa’s allies met late on Wednesday to discuss the panel’s report before top leaders of South Africa’s governing African National Congress meet later on Thursday to weigh their response to its findings.

