(Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India’s measures to curb unsecured credit helped to reduce growth in those loans, Governor Shaktikanta Das said, easing financial risks.

The RBI imposed restrictions after noticing a dilution in underwriting standards of unsecured loans by some banks and non-bank financial companies, Das said at a global conference organized by the College of Supervisors in Mumbai Thursday.

Growth in outstanding credit card debt has now moderated to 23% from 30% before the crackdown, he said.

Banks should avoid the “mindless pursuit of bottom-lines,” the governor said. “Business growth should never come at the cost of unacceptable risk.”

