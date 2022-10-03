Rex Tillerson Is Set to Take The Stand Against Tom Barrack in Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will appear as a government witness Monday afternoon at Tom Barrack’s trial on charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent.

Tillerson, who joined the administration after serving as chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp., has made few public appearances since Trump announced that he had fired him in a March 2018 tweet. NBC News reported in October 2017 that he called the president a “moron” after a meeting at the Pentagon.

Barrack, founder of Colony Capital LLC founder and a longtime Trump friend, is charged with trying to influence US policy on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, serving as a back channel to Trump’s campaign and White House policy. When Trump made his first overseas trip as president to Saudi Arabia in May 2017, Tillerson was by his side.

Tillerson was originally scheduled to testify on Tuesday but US District Judge Brian Cogan ordered prosecutors to put him on the stand earlier.

Prosecutors have also said they plan to call former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster as a witness. McMaster clashed with Trump as well and was fired around the same time as Tillerson.

Barrack has argued that he offered the administration advice based on his long experience doing business in the Middle East and had no ulterior motive in doing so.

