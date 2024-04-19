(Bloomberg) -- Eleven rich countries including Japan, the UK and US proposed providing the World Bank with $11 billion in additional funds, which the bank says it could leverage up to $70 billion for lending.

The nations pledged the funds for use in the World Bank’s portfolio guarantee platform, which offers support when borrowers can’t repay, a hybrid capital mechanism and its Livable Planet Fund.

Raising fresh money for the World Bank has been a difficult task in the past several years. A Biden administration plan announced last year to send $3.3 billion to the bank from the US has stalled in Congress.

Read More: Biden’s Push for World Bank Funds to Compete With China Stalls

World Bank members approved a $13 billion paid-in capital increase in 2018. The bank’s two major lending arms committed a combined $72.8 billion last year, with total cumulative lending since 1945 at nearly $1.4 trillion.

Details of the commitments announced Friday:

Japan: $1 billion for the portfolio guarantee platform and a contribution to the Livable Planet Fund, to tackle global challenges like pandemic prevention and preparedness

US: Requested $750 million for portfolio guarantee platform

UK: £100 million ($124 million) for hybrid capital

Netherlands: Contribution to unlock about 500 million euros ($533 million)

Belgium providing a $70 million portfolio guarantee to the World Bank’s Global Solutions Accelerator Platform

Contributions from Germany, France, Norway, Latvia, Italy, Denmark

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.