(Bloomberg) -- Swedish policymakers are probably about to follow up last month’s interest-rate cut with a pause — accompanied by a signal for further easing later this year.

While the Riksbank’s quarter-point reduction in May preceded that of the neighboring euro area, officials whose decision will be announced on Thursday are likely to align with the European Central Bank and avoid rushing into any subsequent move.

Sweden’s recent data largely confirm that inflation is trending toward target, but Governor Erik Thedeen and his colleagues may remain cautious and adopt a different tone from the government, which earlier this week declared victory in the fight to tame consumer prices.

“Nothing will happen on Thursday, and I think that is a rather good outcome,” Lansforsakringar AB Chief Economist Alexandra Straberg said in an interview in Visby, Sweden. “It was a little bit surprising that they cut rates before the ECB did. Going forward, I think the pace will match the euro area’s quite closely.”

The Riksbank’s caution chimes with the wider international backdrop. A year when the Federal Reserve and peers had originally lined up a rate cut for June has turned out far more disparate after US officials dialed back plans for easing, and global counterparts also pared down ambitions to remove much constriction.

All 20 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the Riksbank to leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 3.75% this week. Thedeen has said the threshold is “very high” for policymakers to announce a cut so soon.

“CPIF inflation is set to dip below the central bank’s 2% target rate in June and remain there for much of the outlook. Still, we see the hot underlying trends — especially in services — as well as the hawkish lean in other major central banks supporting a cautious approach to future rate cuts.”

Following a string of inflation outcomes below the central bank’s forecasts, a gauge of underlying price increases unexpectedly picked up in May, serving as a reminder to officials that nothing can be taken for granted.

While some of that last report could be explained by one-off factors, including higher accommodation costs for three Taylor Swift concerts in Stockholm, SEB AB economists Amanda Sundstrom and Olle Holmgren reckon the May inflation print means the probability of a June cut is “close to zero.”

The Swedish krona, whose weakness has been a major concern for the Riksbank as it leads to rising prices on imported goods, has strengthened almost 4% against the euro since the May rate decision, alleviating fears that it would weaken after the Swedish central bank moved ahead of its larger peer.

Traders surveyed by SEB expect the currency pair to be little changed if the bank announces a decision in line with expectations, and they only foresee minor krona weakening if Thedeen and his deputies indicate that the next rate cut will happen as soon as August.

Additional easing would aid an economy that remains under pressure from tight monetary policy, even though slowing price increases are offering some relief to consumers.

Most Swedish mortgage holders have borrowing costs fixed on short terms, which means that rate cuts will be available to them relatively rapidly.

The Riksbank will therefore be vigilant about any ensuing pickup in consumption that could fuel further inflation. For now, most forecasters believe that consumer-price growth will fall below the central bank’s 2% target, and market bets suggest that it will respond by reducing rates at a faster pace than current plans indicate.

“After the summer, the outlook for an inflation rate below target by 2025 will be clearer at the same time that unemployment continues to rise,” Jesper Hansson, a senior economist at Swedbank AB and former head of the Riksbank’s monetary policy department, said in a note. “As a result, we think the Riksbank will revise the rate path downward in the monetary policy report at the end of September.”

