(Bloomberg) -- M&A activity in Italy is poised to pick up later this year into 2025, as deals in the pipeline come to fruition and the country’s economic conditions improve, according to a report by investment bank DC Advisory.

The firm also forecasts a greater role for private lending in the country, as the gap between the costs of bank financing and alternative providers narrows.

“We’re navigating the most anticipated recession that has not happened so far,” Giuliano Guarino, DC Advisory’s co-head of Italy, said in an interview in Milan. “Italy is following a global trend that sees an uptick in M&A activity in the second half, as deals currently in preparation will be launched and executed.”

Italian M&A deal value reached €14.6 billion ($15.9 billion) in the first quarter, up 55% from the same period a year earlier, figures from the report show. There were fewer transactions, but of a larger size.

M&A volumes globally have been creeping back from a cratering of deals starting in 2022. Higher interest rates, macroeconomic concerns, regulatory hurdles and a particular logjam with sponsor-backed companies kept transactions from happening through much of last year, but green shoots have started to appear again.

In Europe, broadly syndicated loan volumes reached €29.3 billion in the first quarter — the busiest period since the second quarter of 2021, according to DC Advisory.

The firm sees a window for borrowing terms to improve in leveraged credit, particularly for middle-market companies. Private lenders, which typically charge more than banks, are under pressure to deploy capital and competition has increased as more firms successfully raised funds.

Three years ago, if a bank offered funding at 3 percentage points above Euribor, private lenders wanted 6 percentage points above that benchmark rate for a similar deal, said Pietro Braicovich, DC Advisory’s executive vice chairman for Italy. Although interest rates are still higher, the gap between banks and private lenders has narrowed “significantly,” he said.

Economic Forecasts

In Italy, there are several factors contributing to DC Advisory’s positive M&A outlook.

Its central bank expects the economy to grow 0.6% this year, with higher employment and lower inflation — all good signs for dealmaking. DC Advisory expects alternative providers to play a crucial role in facilitating Italian deals because of consolidation among banks, Braicovich said.

“To be able to syndicate deals of a certain size it’s hard not to tap alternative lenders’ liquidity,” he said.

Recent deals in Italy financed by private lenders include two Eurazeo transactions announced on Wednesday.

The lender supported corporate consultant Excellera Advisory Group, owned by Xenon Private Equity, in acquiring a stake in communications firm Barabino & Partners. Eurazeo is also providing debt for private equity firm Brera Partners’ investment in GBSAPRI, an insurance broker.

Similarly, Charme Capital lined up a debt package in May from private credit lender Arcmont and Carlyle’s direct lending arms to finance its acquisition of veterinary clinics operator Gruppo Animalia.

