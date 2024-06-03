(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is looking to tap international debt markets for a sterling-denominated bond sale as it seeks to diversify its funding sources and raise external capital to back the kingdom’s economic overhaul.

The Public Investment Fund has mandated banks for an offering of senior unsecured notes with tenors of five and 15 years, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified.

Investor calls will be held Monday and be followed by a sale, subject to market conditions. Such a sale would be the first sterling-denominated offering by entities based in Saudi Arabia since 2020 and only the second ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The PIF has raised $7 billion across bond sales so far this year and is looking to accelerate its borrowing as it hunts for new sources of cash to help pay for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s multi-trillion dollar plan to diversify the economy.

Saudi Arabia’s government is also looking to borrow its way through a fiscal squeeze. The kingdom has raised $17 billion in international markets in 2024, more than any other emerging-market sovereign, as it tries to plug an expected budget deficit this year.

Read More: Saudi Fund Eyes Bond Sales, IPOs to Finance Spending Ambitions

The PIF’s total indebtedness amounted to about $38.7 billion as of March 31, according to a prospectus seen by Bloomberg. It had about $35 billion in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, on an unconsolidated basis.

It hired Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co. as joint global coordinators. BofA Securities Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG are acting as joint active bookrunners.

The sovereign wealth fund, which manages almost $1 trillion in assets, is rated A1 with a positive outlook at Moody’s Investors Service and A+ with a stable outlook by Fitch Ratings.

--With assistance from Ronan Martin and Matthew Martin.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.