(Bloomberg) -- Elder care startup Papa Inc. is attracting fresh scrutiny from lawmakers following allegations of abuse at the company.

The chairman of the US Senate Special Committee on Aging plans to send a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Wednesday, asking the agency to explain how it vets the startup’s service to ensure it protects seniors from harm and is “a worthwhile investment for taxpayers.”

The letter comes as part of an inquiry into the startup’s safety practices, after a Bloomberg Businessweek investigation last year into extensive complaints about the service.

Democratic Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania asked the agency, CMS, to “provide information about how it oversees providers like Papa and guarantees the responsible use of federal funds for their services.” The letter also asked CMS to explain what actions it has taken to address complaints by Papa’s customers, such as increasing communications with the health care plans that contract with the company.

Papa sends contractors to the homes of the elderly to help them with household tasks, such as cleaning and rides to the doctor, or just to provide companionship. The company contracts with health plans, which then offer its service to their members, as well as employers. Those contracts with insurers include Medicare Advantage plans.

Last May, Businessweek published an investigation based on more than 1,200 confidential complaints received by Papa, including reports of sexual assault, harassment, theft and unsafe environments. In July, Casey pressed Papa for more information on its safety practices and complaints received by the company.

CMS told Businessweek at the time that it had been monitoring complaints related to Papa. The company later announced a series of trust and safety measures it said it would implement.

Following the Businessweek investigation, dozens of Papa’s customers, including major health insurers Cigna, Humana, Aetna and Molina, declined to renew their partnerships with the company. Last fall, the company declined to comment on specific contracts but said it had gained new clients since May.

