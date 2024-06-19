(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Guzman y Gomez Ltd., a Mexican-themed fast-food chain, jumped 36% in their first day of trading in Australia, marking the country’s best debut in years.

The stock ended at A$30 in Sydney on Thursday. The shares were sold at A$22 apiece in an initial public offering that was enlarged to A$335.1 million ($223 million). They posted the biggest gain for an Australian IPO debut larger than $100 million since 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Guzman y Gomez’s debut injects some activity in Australia’s market for new share sales, which has hosted only three IPOs topping $100 million over the past two years. It’s the nation’s biggest since chemical distributor Redox Ltd. nearly one year ago, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

“There are quite a few IPOs that have been in the pipeline, but because of low confidence,” investors have been hesitant, said Jun Bei Liu, a portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners in Sydney. Guzman y Gomez’s debut performance may encourage IPOs slated for later this year to list sooner, she said.

Prior to Guzman y Gomez, companies that started trading in the country over the past five years after IPOs that raised at least $100 million rose by an average 4.4% in their inaugural session, the data show.

Barrenjoey Markets Pty Ltd. and Morgan Stanley Australia Ltd. were joint lead managers in the offering.

(Updates throughout)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.