(Bloomberg) -- Online fashion retailer Shein’s potential mega listing in London could be just the news the City has been waiting so long to hear.

The company is set to file for an initial public offering in London as soon as this week, Bloomberg News reported. The timing could change and there’s no certainty a deal will result, said a person, who asked not to be identified because the plan is confidential.

If the listing goes ahead as envisaged, with an estimated valuation of £50 billion ($64 billion), it would be big enough to quiet the doomsday chatter around the UK IPO market for a while. Even just a 10% slice of the company would make it London’s largest first-time share sale since Glencore Plc raised almost $10 billion in 2011.

With the city’s share of IPOs in Europe dwindling to the lowest in decades and the country losing its crown as Europe’s largest equity market by valuation, good news about Shein would be a big boost to the London Stock Exchange. The bourse has suffered the blow of several companies choosing to move their primary listings to New York. In a painful snub, home-grown Arm Holdings Plc opted to go public in the US.

“Clearly, London will want the IPO to be a success to help rebuild its reputation as a listing venue,” after being starved of major listings in recent years, said Russ Mould, an investment director at AJ Bell.

It’s still early to determine just how welcoming UK investors will be for Shein, after its original proposal to list in New York ran into political and regulatory hurdles, as well as scrutiny from Chinese authorities.

Marco Rubio was among US senators who asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to block a listing by Shein, saying the company needs to disclose more about its operations in China. Last year, Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton asked for a probe into Shein’s cotton supply from Xinjiang. The company has said that it has a zero-tolerance policy for forced labor.

“Shein may find the glare of a public market listing uncomfortable given concerns about its governance, supply chain and business practices,” Mould said.

A Shein IPO is also a potential topic for UK politicians as campaigning intensifies in the run-up to the election on July 4, with the Labour Party holding a big lead over the Conservative Party in opinion polls. It’s a deal both sides of the political divide appear to be keen on.

Labour has held talks with Shein Executive Chairman Donald Tang to try to persuade the company to opt for a London float, The Times reported. UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt spoke with Tang in February as part of an effort by UK regulators and government officials to encourage Shein to choose London.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.