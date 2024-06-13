(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of jewelry retailer Signet Jewelers Ltd. said the company expects discounts in the second half of the year to be in line with its forecasts, pushing back on investor concerns that sent the stock down as much as 16% on Thursday.

“We were not trying to indicate in our remarks that we’re seeing a worse competitive environment going forward,” Gina Drosos, Signet’s CEO, said in an interview. “We were super clear that we’ve prepared for a competitive environment going forward.”

The shares slumped earlier Thursday during the company’s earnings call with analysts, falling the most intraday in almost three months. On the call, Chief Financial Officer Joan Hilson said “heightened competitive discounting may pressure margins into the back half more than we expected at the beginning of the year.”

Signet, which owns brands including Zales and Kay Jewelers, reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal year that runs through January, including a steady rebound in the number of wedding engagements in the US in the second half of the year.

Drosos said Signet’s guidance assumes that independent jewelers continue their “significant discounting.” These small retailers, which make up the vast majority of sellers in the sector, have been struggling to clear excess merchandise as consumers pull back on spending.

Signet has responded to the discounts by offering competitive pricing, while also debuting new, trendy designs at full price, Drosos said.

(Updates with additional CEO comments starting in fifth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.