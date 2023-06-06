You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Slovenia Beats Russian Ally Belarus to Win Seat on Top UN Body
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Slovenia beat Belarus, a close ally of Russia, to secure a spot on the United Nations Security Council for 2024 and 2025.
With support of 153 votes, the EU member won a non-permanent seat at agency’s decision making body for the second time in history, delivering a blow to Moscow by tilting the balance further toward the West.
The UN Security Council is comprised of 15 members, five of which are permanent and have the power of veto: China, Russia, France, the UK and US.
The 10 rotating members do not have veto-wielding powers, but they do preside over the council for a month during their term, allowing them to help shape panel’s discussions on major issues such as conflict resolution.
