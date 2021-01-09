(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media this morning:

A Boeing jet with 62 people aboard went missing after taking off from Jakarta on Saturday. Indonesian authorities picked up some yet-to-be confirmed debris. The plane, Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182, is a 737-500 model that’s much older than the Max 737 aircraft that recently won regulators’ approval to resume flights after two fatal crashes.

After Twitter permanently banned Donald Trump’s account Friday night, the president tried to circumvent the block, tweeting from the official @POTUS account and from @TeamTrump. Twitter removed those tweets and suspended Trump team’s account. More actions from platforms:

Google removed Parler, the social media app used by Trump supporters to organize the Capitol Hill riots, and Apple may follow suit.

YouTube banned Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast for repeatedly posting misleading content that alleges widespread election fraud.

Reports of a highly contagious new U.S. virus variant are false because they were based on a hypothesis made by Deborah Birx, the New York Times says. “To date, neither researchers nor analysts at CDC have seen the emergence of a particular variant in the United States,” a spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Friday, refuting the theory.

For today’s Buffalo Bills-Indianapolis Colts NFL wild-card matchup, more than 6,000 people will attend in person at Bills Stadium after getting Covid-19 tests. This is the first time fans will be allowed to watch in person in New York under an agreement between the state and the National Football League. Masks are required and tailgating is banned.

