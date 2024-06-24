Sonoco to Buy Packaging Firm Eviosys From KPS for $3.9 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Sonoco Products Co. agreed to buy Eviosys, a maker of cans and other packaging, from KPS Capital Partners for about $3.9 billion.

US-based Sonoco said the acquisition of Europe-focused Eviosys will create the leading metal food can and aerosol packaging manufacturer globally.

Eviosys has about 6,300 employees in 44 manufacturing facilities across 17 countries, Sonoco said in a statement. Sonoco estimates the European company’s 2024 revenues will be about $2.5 billion.

Eviosys was formed in 2021 when KPS, a private equity firm, agreed to buy Europe, Middle East and Africa operations from Crown Holdings Inc.

The packaging business has seen a flurry of dealmaking of late, with International Paper Co. agreeing to buy cardboard box maker DS Smith Plc. International Paper, in turn, has drawn takeover attention from Brazilian wood pulp exporter Suzano SA. Previously, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc agreed to acquire WestRock Co.

Sonoco said the Eviosys deal will generate about $100 million in synergies from the combination of similar businesses. The US company said it has committed financing for the entire transaction.

Sonoco shares have fallen about 3.7% over the past 12 months.

