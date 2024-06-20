(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s central bank and finance ministry agreed with the National Pension Service to expand the size of a currency swap deal, as the won weakened to a two-month low.

The size of the swap deal will be expanded to $50b from $35b until the end of 2024, the Bank of Korea said in a statement on Friday. NPS is a big player in the FX market as it seeks to expand its investment overseas. Authorities expect the agreement to help ease supply-demand imbalances in the foreign-exchange market in case of market instabilities, the statement said.

Authorities agreed to extend in December the currency swap deal with the NPS by a year to the end of 2024. In May, Bloomberg reported that the authorities were working to expand the size of the agreement.

The move comes after the South Korean won fell to its lowest level in more than two months on Friday amid broad dollar strength. The won pared some of its earlier losses following the announcement to trade 0.4% down against the dollar at 1,389.90. The currency is the worst performer in Asia after the yen.

The measure takes into consideration the experience of capping FX market volatility via previous currency swap agreements, and the fact that NPS is continuing to invest overseas, the statement said. Meanwhile, NPS will be able to ease the risk of FX volatility as it manages its foreign currencies, it said.

