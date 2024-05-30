(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s semiconductor inventories dwindled by the most since 2014, underscoring the pace at which demand is outstripping supply as customers rev up their purchases of devices needed to develop artificial intelligence technologies.

Chip stockpiles dropped 33.7% from a year earlier in April in the largest decrease since late 2014, according to data released Friday by the national statistical office. It also marked the fourth month of declines in inventories, which coincided with a pickup in South Korea’s semiconductor exports.

Separately, chip production rose 22.3% in April, a slower pace than 30.2% a month earlier. Factory shipments increased 18.6%, also moderating from 16.4% in March.

South Korea is home to two of the world’s largest memory-chip producers, which are competing to supply Nvidia, a firm that develops semiconductors used in AI development and data processing. The two South Korean companies are racing to develop a more advanced and lucrative version of memory called HBM, in particular.

During the 2013-2015 boom in memory chips, inventories did not increase for about a year and a half. In the 2016-2017 cycle, inventory decreases lasted almost a year. The latest chip rally is expected to last at least through the first half of next year as an “AI boom” fuels demand in a manner similar to the way cloud-server expansions did in 2016, according to a report from South Korea’s central bank.

Semiconductors form the backbone of South Korea’s economy, driving investment in advanced equipment and industrial construction. With semiconductor exports growing at a double-digit clip on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of this year, the economy expanded by 1.3% from the previous three months, far faster than the consensus forecast of 0.6%.

The Bank of Korea raised its growth forecast for 2024 sharply higher last week, reflecting the better-than-anticipated economic performance while keeping its policy interest rate on hold to rein in inflationary pressure. Still, it didn’t revise up its inflation forecast for the year.

South Korea will release its latest export statistics on Saturday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimate that shipments increased by 15.4% from a year earlier in May, accelerating from a 13.8% pace in April.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.