(Bloomberg) -- Labour leader Keir Starmer vowed to not revoke oil and gas licenses as he unveiled his plan to launch a public clean energy company in Scotland, designed to create tens of thousands of jobs for the energy transition.

“We’re not turning off the taps. Oil and gas will be part of the mix for many years, we’re not revoking any licenses. But a transition is coming,” he said in a speech in Glasgow on Friday. “The worst thing we could do now is do what Rishi Sunak is doing and put our head in the sand and pretend it’s not happening.”

Read more: Starmer’s Labour Seen as Biggest Winner From Scotland Turmoil

Starmer is seizing on his poll lead of around 20 points, as well as a dip in support for the Scottish National Party, by making regular visits to Scotland to pitch Labour to voters. He chose to kickstart Labour’s election campaign in Glasgow last week ahead of the July 4 vote.

Labour is banking on picking up seats in Scotland, to enable the party to win an outright majority in Westminster. Past Labour governments have coincided with strong Scottish support and the party’s electoral collapse north of the border played a major role in the Conservative Party holding power since 2010.

Starmer is also trying to create a dividing line with the Tories on renewable energy, as the prime minister aims his party at voters who are more skeptical about the need for climate change mitigation efforts. While Labour says it won’t revoke existing oil and gas licenses, it has vowed not to issue any new ones.

Great British Energy, which will be set up within months if Labour win and will be headquartered in Scotland, is key to that electoral mission. The publicly-owned company will co-invest alongside private funders in wind and solar projects, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage. Scotland has the second largest offshore wind capacity in the world.

“Floating offshore wind is the next generation, we can get ahead, not only have floating offshore wind, but build it here in Scotland with manufacturing, jobs, engineering,” Starmer said.

The party launched the GB Energy logo and website alongside Starmer’s speech and an endorsement from Patrick Vallance, the UK’s former chief scientific adviser who was a key figure in pandemic and rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is about the next generation of jobs and the generation after that, because I’m never going to allow a transition to happen which hasn’t been planned for,” Starmer said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.