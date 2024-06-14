(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak said he would stay on as a member of Parliament for five years, the typical full-length term of a UK government, even if his Conservative Party is ousted from power in next month’s general election.

It’s the first time Sunak has committed to serving a full parliamentary term as an MP if he holds onto his Richmond and Northallerton constituency on July 4. With the Tories trailing the opposition Labour party by about 20 points in national polls, Sunak has struggled to quell rumors he will return to career in finance or technology rather than remain a politician if he’s not prime minister.

On the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Bari, Italy, Sunak gave an emphatic “yes” when asked if he would serve as premier for a full five-year term if the Conservatives win, and as an MP if they lose.

The last sitting Conservative prime minister to lose a general election to Labour, John Major in 1997, continued as an MP until he stood down in 2001. Still, other Conservative prime ministers have stepped down as MPs soon after resigning as prime minister, including Foreign Secretary David Cameron after losing the 2016 Brexit referendum, and Boris Johnson last year.

The question is becoming increasingly relevant to voters in Sunak’s district. While he is widely expected to hold his seat, some modeling showing the heaviest defeats for the Tories also show Richmond and Northallerton switching to Labour. Sunak’s local opponents are trying to capitalize on speculation that the prime minister would not carry on as an MP.

The Conservatives have endured a disastrous first half of the election campaign, failing to put a dent in Labour’s lead and one poll even putting the Tories behind Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.

Sunak told reporters he has no plans to change strategy to try to draw a dividing line with Labour on tax. “If I’m re-elected there will be a tax cut for people at every stage of their life,” Sunak said. This week, Sunak conceded that the overall tax burden has risen under his watch as Chancellor of the Exchequer and then premier, despite his recent cuts to national insurance payments.

