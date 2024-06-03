(Bloomberg) -- Swedish manufacturing activity rose to its highest level in two years as the largest Nordic country is emerging from an economic slump.

A purchasing managers index for the industrial sector rose to 54 in May, from 51.9 in April, which is the highest level since May 2022. The uptick was mainly driven by an increase in new orders, according to Swedbank/Silf, which conducts the survey.

“The May outcome strengthens the picture of a brighter manufacturing outlook,” Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said in a statement. “Order intake is gaining the most, while new hiring is yet to rise, which indicates increased productivity.”

The data adds to evidence that Sweden’s economy is on a path to recovery as inflation has subsided and the country’s central bank has started lowering borrowing costs. In recent months, housing starts appear to have bottomed and data from the official statistics office last week showed that output expanded at the fastest pace in seven quarters at the start of the year.

Additionally, housing market statistics published by state-owned lender SBAB on Sunday showed a fifth consecutive monthly increase in home prices. The number of bankruptcies increased at a slower pace than in recent months in May, according to a release from credit reference agency UC on Monday.

Danske Bank A/S’ chief economist for Sweden, Michael Grahn, said the purchasing-managers survey suggests that the index will continue rising as the difference between the order and inventory subcomponents reached a new high.

That suggests “PMI will soon rise to the 55-60 range,” Grahn said. “In sum, manufacturing is clearly on a recovery track.”

In neighboring Norway, the seasonally-adjusted purchasing managers’ index dipped to 52.3 in May from a nine-month high of 52.6 reached the previous month.

