(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland isn’t considering limits on bank deposit withdrawals as part of its review of financial regulation after the Credit Suisse crisis, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said, responding to a Reuters report.

“We are checking the entire too-big-to-fail framework and will publish a report about necessary measures in different areas next spring,” Keller-Sutter said Friday at a policy event in Lucerne. “But this measure, I can already say now, I don’t know about and is not included.”

Reuters reported on Thursday that talks on new rules to prevent bank runs are ongoing between Swiss authorities and some of the country’s lenders, including UBS Group AG. The report said one option being discussed is staggering a greater portion of withdrawals over longer periods of time.

“This is totally wrong,” Keller-Sutter said.

